“Is this real?” Lizzo thrilled to see BTS’ V dancing to “About Damn Time”

Lizzo may be a superstar but she’s a fan, too — and she was thrilled when, over the weekend, she spotted a member of BTS vibing to her latest hit.

In a vlog uploaded this weekend, BTS member V is shown grooving in his car to various songs following a trip to the dentist. When Lizzo’s latest hit “About Damn Time” comes on, he says, “I love Lizzo’s songs” and starts dancing in his seat.

On Twitter, Lizzo wrote, “Wait… is this real? Is V really dancing to about damn time?!?” She then posted a video of herself and V side-by-side, mimicking all of his dance moves. She added the hashtag #VIZZO, causing fans to start calling for a collaboration.

Later, V reposted Lizzo’s side-by-side video on his Instagram Story, repeating the #VIZZO hashtag.

Lizzo is a big fan of BTS: Last September, she posted a video of herself freestyling about the friendship between V and Jimin. She also got to hang out with V, Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook at a Harry Styles concert, and last November, BTS member RM told Access Hollywood that Lizzo actually has a crush on both V and Jimin.