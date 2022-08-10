‘Insecure’ actress Denise Dowse in coma caused by meningitis

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Denise Dowse, best known for her roles in Insecure, Beverly Hills, 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy, is currently in a coma after contracting meningitis, her sister Tracey Dowse revealed over the weekend.

“I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family Denise Dowse,” Tracey wrote on the actress’ Instagram. “She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced.”

Tracey adds that her sister “is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her” and that “thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated.”

Most notably, Dowse played Mrs. Yvonne Teasley on Beverly Hills, 90210. Her other roles included playing Judge Rebecca Damsen on CBS’ The Guardian and Dr. Rhonda Pine on HBO’s Insecure. Her numerous TV credits also include Grey’s Anatomy, The Resident, Good Trouble, The X-Files and Criminal Minds.

Dowse made her feature film directorial debut with the upcoming biopic Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, which follows the legendary gospel singer’s contribution to the Civil Rights Movement, as well as her friendship with Martin Luther King Jr. Keith David. Corbin Bleu and Vanessa Williams are set to star.

