In social media post, Will Smith almost asks his Oscar what it thinks of him

On Monday evening, Will Smith posted to Instagram a reaction video to a social media user’s challenge and used it to reference his infamous Oscars night outburst.

In the video, Will is shown reacting with interest to a young woman who claimed an “unhinged exercise” will “change your life.”

She explains, “Did you know you can pick any object, look at it, and ask it what it thinks of you? So, for example, you can pick up a pen ask it how it sees you, or what it thinks of you, and you will get an answer in your mind from your intuition.”

“You can ask your car what it thinks of you,” she continues. “You can even ask money what it thinks of you.”

At this, Will reaches off camera and fetches his Oscar. Looking unsure, he inhales as if he’s about to ask his King Richard Best Actor trophy what it thinks about him. The clip ends before he does.

That said, his followers had some suggestions. Andor and House of the Dragon actor Jason Canela snarked, “What are the chances it flinched when you picked it up?”

A majority of the replies were supportive of Will, and his post earned some 207,000-plus likes in just 14 hours.

Smith has apologized for his antics at the last Oscars ceremony, during which he slapped and cursed out presenter Chris Rock before claiming his trophy later in the evening. The incident got Will banned from Academy events for a decade.

