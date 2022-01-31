In Brief: ‘WKRP’ star Howard Hesseman dead; ‘Halo’ trailer debuts, and more

Howard Hesseman, best known as disc jockey Dr. Johnny Fever on the CBS series WKRP in Cincinnati, died Saturday of “complications from colon surgery,” his manager, Robbie Kass, confirmed in statement to ABC News. He was 81. A member of the San Francisco improv group The Committee and a real-life DJ back in the 1960s, Hesseman played out-of-work actor-turned-history teacher Charlie Moore for four seasons on the ABC comedy Head of the Class. He also portrayed architect Sam Royer, who married Bonnie Franklin‘s character Ann Romano on ninth and final season of CBS’ One Day at a Time, and recurred on Boston Legal and That 70’s Show. His numerous other TV credits include The Rockford Files, Laverne and Shirley, Fresh off the Boat, Chicago Med, Mike & Molly, CSI, House and Crossing Jordan. He also hosted on Saturday Night Live several times. On film, he appeared in Shampoo, The Sunshine Boys and Silent Movie, among others…

Paramount Plus has unveiled the official trailer for its highly anticipated sci-fi series Halo. The clip, set to a cover of Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight,” features American Gods‘ Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, the game series’ unstoppable super soldier, in action. Co-produced by Steven Spielberg and his Amblin Television company, Halo also stars Designated Survivor‘s Natascha McElhone, Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Bokeem Woodbine, The Witcher‘s Natasha Culzac, Reef Break‘s Yerin Ha, and Penny Dreadful‘s Danny Sapani, among others. Halo premieres March 24…

Fox’s The Masked Singer revealed the three groups of singers from the singing competition’s upcoming seventh season — introduced as, “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly” — in the show’s new trailer. Among them are a fairy, a meerkat, a green ogre, a frog prince, a furry astronaut and a mosquito, among others. The Masked Singer, hosted by Nick Cannon and along with a panel of industry professionals — Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke — returns March 9…

