In Brief: What’s next for ‘Better Call Saul’ creator Vince Gilligan, and more

Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order for project that would reunite Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan with Better Call Saul actress Rhea Seehorn, who will star in the untitled series. Details are being kept under wraps, but a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter indicates that, unlike his previous two shows, the new one won’t be an antihero story. “After 15 years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes, and who’s more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn?” Gilligan says in part. “It’s long past time she had her own show, and I feel lucky to get to work on it with her”…

Ammonite and Little Women‘s Saoirse Ronan has been tapped to star in Blitz, filmmaker Steve McQueen‘s World War II epic for Apple TV+, according to Variety. The movie follows “a group of Londoners during the aerial bombing of the British capital during the war, according to the outlet, which also reports McQueen is writing, directing and producing the film. Blitz is set to begin filming later this year. Ronan can currently be seen in the comedy whodunnit film See How They Run, alongside Sam Rockwell…

Netflix’s hit teen show Heartstopper has begun production on season two, with four new cast members boarding the series, according to Deadline. The LGBTQ-themed series follows the love story between two British teens — the shy, nerdy Charlie Spring, played by newcomer Joe Locke, and the popular rugby player Nick Nelson, played by Kit Connor. New additions include Jack Barton as Nick’s brother, Nima Taleghani as a teacher at Nick and Charlie’s grammar school, Leila Khan, a student from the Higgs Girls school attended by Nick and Charlie’s friends Elle, Tara and Darcy — played respectively by Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell — and Bradley Riches as James McEwan, a new character on the show…

