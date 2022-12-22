In Brief: Tony winner Patti LuPone to ‘WandaVision’ spin-off, and more

Three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone will be joining the cast of the upcoming WandaVision spin-off series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Deadline reports. LuPone joins Kathryn Hahn, who is reprising her role as Agatha Harkness, and Emma Caulfield Ford, who is expected to reprise her role of Dottie from WandaVision. The new Disney+ series also includes Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia…

Bravo dropped a sneak peek of season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Wednesday. In addition to covering Teresa Giudice‘s extravagant wedding to Louie Ruelas, the three-and-a-half minute clip teases fights involving fellow cast members Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, Frank and Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Dr. Bill Aydin and Jennifer Aydin. Viewers also get a glimpse at two new cast members — Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. RHONJ season 13 premieres February 7…

