In Brief: ‘The Real World: New Orleans reunion set; Emmys date shifting, and more

The reunions of MTV’s Real World casts will continue with a fresh look at the gang from Real World: New Orleans. The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ service in the U.S. and Canada Wednesday, April 20. To get yourself ready, there’s a new, drama-filled trailer. The streamer announced all 23 episodes of The Real World: New Orleans will be available to stream Wednesday, April 13… (Trailer contains censored profanity.)

The Emmys are moving from Sunday to Monday this year, thanks to the show’s move from CBS to NBC, which also airs Sunday Night Football. The 74th Annual Emmy Awards will take place Monday, September 12, live coast to coast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT., the The Television Academy and NBC announced on Wednesday. A week prior to the network’s Emmys telecast, the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be handed out over two consecutive nights on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4, with an edited presentation to be broadcast on Saturday, September 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on FXX. Nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12…

AMC Networks has greenlit the Orphan Black spinoff, Orphan Black: Echoes, scheduled to air on AMC+ and the company’s linear networks in 2023. Per AMC, the spinoff, set in the near future, “takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence” and “follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal”…

AMC is also developing a series adaptation of Richard Russo’s novel Straight Man with Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk set to star as William Henry Devereaux, Jr., “the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt,” according to the network. If greenlit, it would mark Odenkirk’s third series for AMC, following Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad. Straight Man is eyeing a 2023 launch…

Severance has been renewed for season two at Apple TV+. The workplace thriller, executive-produced by Ben Stiller, centers on Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking “to take work-life balance to a new level,” per Apple. Severence stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Christopher Walken…

