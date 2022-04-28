In Brief: ‘The Last O.G.’ won’t be back for season 5, and more

The Last O.G., the TBS comedy, created byÂ Jordan PeeleÂ and starringÂ Tracy MorganÂ as an ex-con who returns home to a changed Brooklyn after 15 years behind bars, won’t return for a fifth season, according toÂ TVLine. A hit when it debuted in 2018, the series eventually slipped in the ratings. The decision to cancelÂ The Last O.G.Â was made at the conclusion of season four in December…

VarietyÂ reports that HBO Max has officially given a 10-episode order to the animatedÂ Harley QuinnÂ spin-off seriesÂ Noonanâ€™s. The series will focus on “lovable loser Kite Man and his new squeeze, Golden Glider, as they moonlight as criminals to support their foolish purchase of Noonanâ€™s, Gothamâ€™s seediest dive bar,” according to the outlet.Â Matt ObergÂ will reprise the role of Kite Man, whom he voiced onÂ Harley Quinn. Meanwhile,Â Harley QuinnÂ was renewed for a third season with its move to HBO Max, with season three set for a summer debut…

Apple TV+ has nailed down the cast for season two ofÂ The Afterparty, according toÂ The Hollywood Reporter.Â Elizabeth Perkins,Â Zach Woods,Â Poppy Liu,Â Paul Walter Hauser,Â Anna Konkle,Â Jack WhitehallÂ andÂ Vivian WuÂ join starÂ Tiffany HaddishÂ and fellow season one holdoversÂ Sam RichardsonÂ andÂ ZÃ¶e Chao.Â The AfterpartyÂ season oneÂ followed Haddishâ€™s Detective Danner as she searched for a killer during a house party following a high school reunion. The upcoming season will find Danner investigating a murder that takes place at a wedding…

