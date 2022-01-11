In Brief: ‘The Goldbergs’ gets full ninth season; Aubrey Plaza joins ‘The White Lotus’, and more

ABC has ordered four additional episodes of The Goldbergs, bringing its season nine total to a full 22, series star Wendi McLendon-Covey announced Monday on Instagram. The move has nothing to do with the previously announced departure of fellow original star Jeff Garlin, who left the series following multiple misconduct allegations, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s still unclear how the sitcom will write out Garlin’s character Murray…

Parks and Recreation alum Aubrey Plaza has signed on as a series regular in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series, The White Lotus, according to Variety. She joins Michael Imperioli and season one star Jennifer Coolidge, who’s also rumored to be returning, though HBO has yet to officially confirm it. The second installment, which is the follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series, will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus property, according to the entertainment website. Plaza will play Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends…

Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie have joined the cast of Netflix’s All the Light We Cannot See, a limited series adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller, according to Deadline. Newcomer Mia Loberti, who is blind, plays Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of the story whose path collides with Werner, a German soldier, as they both try to survive the devastation of World War II in occupied France. Ruffalo will play Marie’s father, who’s determined to give his blind daughter as much independence as he can while also protecting her and the secret Nazi gem they carry. Laurie will portray Etienne LeBlanc, a reclusive World War I hero suffering from PTSD who records clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the French Resistance…

