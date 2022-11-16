In Brief: ‘The Crown’ scores, and more

The official trailer for Peacock’s limited series Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies dropped on Tuesday. The three-part docuseries marks the first on-camera interview with Casey Anthony, who was acquitted in the murder trial of her toddler daughter 13 years ago in a case that made global headlines. Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, premiering November 29, is “Casey’s account of the infamous investigation, trial and aftermath, speaking to the speculation surrounding her actions at the time, her demeanor in the courtroom and her time spent in prison,” per the streamer…

A third installment of The Princess Diaries is in development at Disney, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. The new installment, being penned by Reacher and Supergirl writer Aadrita Mukerji, will be a continuation of the Anne Hathaway-led films as opposed to a reboot, say the insiders. Hathaway does not have a deal to return, according to the sources, though she has previously expressed support for a third installment. The Princess Diaries was released in 2001 with Hathaway starring as Mia Thermopolis, an awkward teenager in San Francisco who is surprised by news that she's the heir to the Genovian throne after her father dies. Its sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, followed in 2004.

Variety reports The Crown season 5 is king on Netflix's top 10 English TV chart, taking the top spot for the week of November 7-13. The show's fifth season was viewed for nearly 107.4 million hours following its premiere on November 9, and is in the top 10 in 88 countries, according to the streamers figures. The show also reached #1 in 37 countries including the U.K., U.S., Canada, Australia, Germany, Italy and France. It should be noted, however, that Netflix has a unique method for determining its viewing audience, determined by analyzing the number of subscribers who have watched at least two minutes of a given show

