In Brief: ‘The Batman’ scores for HBO Max, and more

Hulu on Tuesday released the first trailer for Fire Island, a new rom-com starring Saturday Night Live‘s Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho and comedian Joel Kim Booster, who also wrote and produced the feature film based on his own trips to the LBTQ-friendly New York resort. Fire Island, described as “an unapologetic, modern day rom-com inspired by Jane Austenâ€™s Pride and Prejudice, follows Yang’s character, who falls for a doctor, bringing him and his group of friends into a whole new social group. The movie premieres June 3 on Hulu… (Trailer contains censored profanity.)

Just 45 days after its theatrical release, during which time it collected $750 million worldwide, Matt Reeves‘ The Batman is putting up huge streaming numbers on HBO Max. Deadline reports the movie, starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, was watched in 4.1 million households in just the first week alone, topping The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman 1984, The Matrix Resurrections and Dune, all of which were released the same day on the streaming service as they were in theaters. The Batmanâ€˜s first week is also the second best for a theatrical movie on HBO Max after Mortal Kombat, according to the outlet. The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell…

Illumination and Universal are pushing back the theatrical release of Super Mario Bros. from December 21, 2022 to April 7, 2023, the companies announced on Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The CGI-animated film, based on the popular video game series, features Chris Pratt as Mario. The voice cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson and Sebastian Maniscalco…

