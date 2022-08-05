In Brief: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ headed back to the movies, and more

Paramount has announced the title of an animated reboot of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. The studio announced Thursday that the project will be called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and will hit theaters on August 4, 2023. Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird‘s Mirage Studios comic creation, those “heroes in a half-shell” have been adapted several times, both in live-action for the big-screen and for TV in popular animated shows…

Jamie Pressly, veteran of Fox’s My Name Is Earl and the recently-wrapped CBS comedy Mom, has joined the cast of Fox’s quirky Welcome to Flatch. Variety reports the actress will play Barb Flatch, a realtor who returns to her titular hometown after a messy divorce. Welcome to Flatch also stars The Boys‘ Aya Cash, Sam Straley, and Seann William Scott…

Hulu on Thursday released the trailer for its original drama series Tell Me Lies, premiering September 7. The film, per the streaming service, follows “a tumultuous, but intoxicating, relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years. When Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco — played respectively by Jackson White and Grace Van Patten — meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them. Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, and Alicia Crowder also star…

