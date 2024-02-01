In Brief: Taraji P. Henson steps into Kevin Hart’s ‘Fight Night’ for Peacock, and more

Deadline reports Taraji P. Henson has been tapped for a role in the Peacock limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, joining Kevin Hart and Terrence Howard. Set in Atlanta, Fight Night chronicles one of the largest armed robberies in U.S. history, which took place during an afterparty that followed Muhammad Ali‘s historic 1970 comeback fight against Jerry Quarry in Atlanta. Hundreds of guests were robbed at gunpoint. The Color Purple actress will play Vivian Thomas, a savvy businesswoman and the mistress of Hart’s character, who was known on the streets as Chicken Man …

Apple TV+ has renewed the Idris Elba thriller Hijack for a second season. Told in real time, season 1 followed Elba’s character, Sam Nelson, a seasoned negotiator who steps in after a plane traveling from Dubai to London is hijacked by terrorists. Archie Panjabi, Christine Adams, Max Beesley and Ben Miles also starred. Plot details for the second season are “top secret,” Elba said in a statement on Wednesday, but he promised to “bring the high octane back” …

On Wednesday, CBS Studios released a teaser image to signal its forthcoming animated series based on the blockbuster video game Among Us is “progressing nicely.” Among Us, which at one point had some 500 million monthly active users and more than 4 billion views on YouTube, has groups of small, colorful space-suited characters trying to fix a damaged ship — and avoiding a murderous imposter among them. The photo shows an empty room, with pizza pies sitting untouched on its tables, while overhead hangs a celebratory banner reading “We’re Not Dead” — except the “Not” is covered up by a blood stain. “Patient Crewmates are rewarded with a pizza party (totally safe) (not a trap),” reads the caption. …

