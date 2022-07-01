In Brief: ‘Stranger Things’ back on top; ‘Love Island’ returns with Sarah Hyland, and more

Stranger Things has regained the top spot as Netflix’s most popular TV show of all time, according to the streamer. Netflix’s list of most popular titles is calculated based on viewership during a title’s first 28 days of availability. It was temporarily displaced by the third season of The Umbrella Academy, which premiered on June 22. The second half of the final season of Stranger Things dropped Friday..

Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland has been tapped to host Peacock’s revamped version of Love Island USA, according to TVLine. Hyland replaces Arielle Vandenberg, who hosted the show’s first three seasons on CBS. She’ll be joined by British comedian Iain Stirling as narrator, replacing Matthew Hoffman, who served as the reality show‘s narrator during its time on CBS. Love Island USA season four premieres July 19 on Peacock…

Variety reports Dune: Part Two, the second chapter in the Warner Bros. and Legendary sci-fi epic, originally set to open in theaters October 20, 2023, has been postponed until November 17, 2023. Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem are returning for Dune: Part Two, with Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Christopher Walken set to join the cast. The Denis Villeneuve-directed sequel, which follows the second half of Frank Herbert’s seminal novel, is set to start shooting later this year…

Peacock has scratched the TV adaptation of Field of Dreams from its roster. The drama series, based on the 1989 film starring Kevin Costner, was picked up straight to series in August 2021, with The Office writing alum and Parks and Recreation co-creator Michael Schur set to produce, but it won’t stream on the platform, an insider tells The Hollywood Reporter. Universal Television is reportedly in the process of talking to interested buyers…

