In Brief: Soap star dies at 37; Jamie Foxx, Robert De Niro deploy for ‘Tin Soldier’, and more

Actress Marnie Schulenburg, who played Alison Stewart on As the World Turns from 2007 to 2010, has died. Deadline reports the Daytime Emmy Award-nominated actress was 37 and died after a battle with metastatic breast cancer at a hospital in Bloomfield, New Jersey…

Peacock has released the official trailer for its upcoming reimagining of the groundbreaking British drama series Queer as Folk, which follows a group of friends whose lives are rocked after a tragedy. The series stars Grey’s Anatomy‘s Devin Way, Agents of SHIELD‘s Fin Argus, Big Sky‘s Jesse James Keitel, CG, Hacks‘ Johnny Sibilly and Special‘s Ryan O’Connell, the latter of whom is also attached as a writer and co-executive producer. Guest stars include Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis, who play parents to LGBTQ kids. The full season of Queer as Folk launches June 9 on Peacock…(Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

The second project from Robert Downey Jr.‘s Team Downey for Discovery+ will be an unscripted series tentatively titled Downey’s Dream Cars, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series will feature the Iron Man star and his team of experts reviving classic cars, as they “also look to restore a battered global environment by creating eco-friendly automobiles for the 21st century.” “My goal is to showcase that it’s possible to keep the integrity of classic cars while leveraging new tech and innovation to make them more eco-friendly,” Downey Jr. said in a statement obtained by the outlet…

Jamie Foxx, Robert De Niro, Scott Eastwood and John Leguizamo are set to team up for the action indie movie Tin Soldier, according to Deadline. It “tells the story of The Bokushi — played by Foxx — who preaches to hundreds of veterans who have been drawn to the promise of protection and purpose under him.” After several failed attempts by Emmanuel Ashburn — a government military operative played by De Niro — to penetrate his heavily armed fortress, he recruits Eastwood’s Nash Cavanaugh, a former disciple of The Bokushi, “to get revenge on the man who took everything from him, including the love of his life.” Tin Soldier begins filming next week in Greece…

