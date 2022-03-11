In Brief: ‘Sesame Street”s Luis dead; ‘Flip or Flop’ ending, and more

Emilio Delgado, the actor best known for playing Luis on the popular PBS kids series Sesame Street, died at his home Thursday of multiple myeloma, which Delgado had been battling since December 2020, his agent, Renee Glicker, tells The New York Times. He was 81. The beloved Mexican-American actor played Luis, the Fix-It Shop owner, for a total of 44 years. He took a brief hiatus from the show in the late 80s, but returned within a year. In between Sesame Street appearances, Delgado appeared in a number of popular primetime TV series, including Quincy, Hawaii Five-O, Falcon Crest, House of Cards, and three iterations of the Law & Order franchise. He was a recurring cast member of Lou Grant, appearing in 19 episodes as National Editor Rubin Castillo…

Austin Butler, who had a breakout role in Baz Lurhann‘s Elvis biopic, is in talks to join the cast of Dune: Part 2, the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Butler would play Feyd-Rautha, the cunning nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, the villain played by Stellan Skarsgård. Black Widow’s Florence Pugh is also in talks to play play Princess Irulan Corrino, daughter of the galactic emperor, who forms a relationship with Paul Atreides, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet. Dune: Part 2, which also stars original cast members Chalamet, Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista and Zendaya, is slated for an October 2023 release…

Peaky Blinders‘ sixth and final season is heading to Netflix on June 10, according to Variety. Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby, leader of the Birmingham-based criminal gang. Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sophie Rundle are also back, along with Stephen Graham. Helen McCrory‘s character, Aunt Polly, will not return, following the actress’ tragic death from cancer this past April…

HGTV’s popular home renovation series Flip or Flop will end after its current 10th season. Hosts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack revealed the news in separate Instagram posts, and HGTV confirmed the news in a statement obtained by Deadline, writing, “Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are long-time, fan favorite stars on HGTV and it’s true that Flip or Flop is coming to an end after an epic 10-season run as a top-rated unscripted series…We look forward to seeing more of Tarek and Christina’s real life, real estate and renovation adventures in upcoming episodes of their solo series Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast.” Flip or Flop‘s series finale is set for Thursday, March 17…

