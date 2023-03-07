In Brief: See Prime Video’s trailer for Russo Brothers’ ‘Citadel’, and more

Amazon Prime Video on Monday dropped the trailer for Citadel, the new spy series from Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The plot, according to the streamer: “Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh — played respectively by Madden and Chopra Jonas — had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives.” Citadel launches April 28 with two new episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26… (Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

Scarlett Johansson is circling the lead role in Private Benjamin filmmaker Nancy Meyers‘ upcoming feature for Netflix, with the working title Paris Paramount, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Penélope Cruz, Owen Wilson and Michael Fassbender are also reportedly eying the project, which Meyers will write, produce and direct. The film, insiders tell THR, will follow “a talented young writer-director who falls in love with a producer, with the pair making several successful films before calling it quits romantically and professionally. The two are forced back together, however, when a great new project arises, and they find themselves teamed up again and having to deal with high stakes and volatile stars”…

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt alum Ellie Kemper is in talks to star in Motherland, a comedy pilot for ABC based on the British series, according to Deadline. Karan Soni, best known for playing Dopinder in the Deadpool movies, has been tapped for a lead role in the project co-produced by Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment. The Big Sick helmer Michael Showalter is set to direct. Motherland, per the outlet, would star Kemper as Julia, “a working mom for whom nothing is working so she goes looking for her village. With the help of new friends Calvin, played by Soni, and Liz, Julia discovers she just might succeed at balancing work and parenting from time to time…”

