In Brief: Scorsese’s ‘Killers’ moves to 2023, and more

Variety reports The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal and Stranger Things‘ David Harbour are set to star together in the limited series My Dentist’s Murder Trial, currently in development at HBO. The series, inspired by James Lasdun‘s New Yorker article “My Dentist’s Murder Trial: Adultery, False Identities, and a Lethal Sedation,” tells the true story of how Dr. Gilberto Nunez was indicted for the death of his friend, Thomas Kolman. Pascal and Harbour will both executive-produce in addition to starring…

Peacock has given a straight-to-series order for Those About to Die, a gladiator drama with Independence Day director Roland Emmerich, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series based on author Daniel Mannix’s book of the same, is described as “a large-scale drama set within the spectacular, complex and corrupt world of gladiatorial sports in ancient Rome. The series introduces an ensemble of diverse characters across the many layers of Roman society where sports, politics and business intersect and collide”…

Martin Scorsese‘s highly anticipated Apple TV+ series, Killers of the Flower Moon, won’t be arriving until 2023, according to Variety. The Western drama, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jesse Plemons, will instead be released in the originally intended 2023 calendar year. The film is based on David Grann’s bestseller Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, about the serial murders of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma. John Lithgow and Lily Gladstone also star…

The Talk‘s Natalie Morales revealed on Tuesday that she has landed a recurring role on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless. “I have some exciting news to share!” Morales told her co-hosts on the CBS talk show on Tuesday. “Starting next month, I have a little role — well, it’s a recurring role — on the CBS Daytime drama The Young and the Restless.” Morales added, “I am playing investigative reporter Talia Morgan, yes, and I’m investigating Diane Jenkins, played by Susan Walters. You know, she’s the one who faked her own death. She’s returned recently to Genoa City after just being gone for 10 years. It’s going to be a lot of fun.” Morales has appeared in a number of movies and TV series — all playing herself — including Graves, This Is Us, Nashville, Zoolander 2, Pitch Perfect 2, Rio 2 and the Sharknado TV movie series…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.