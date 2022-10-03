In Brief: Sacheen Littlefeather dies, and more

Tarzan may be swinging into movie theaters again. Sony Pictures has picked up the screen rights to Edgar Rice Burrows‘ pulp hero, eyeing a “total reinvention” of the character, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It would be the latest of many movie and TV adaptations of Tarzan, dating back to 1918’s Tarzan of the Apes, which starred Elmo Lincoln in the titular role. Johnny Weissmuller was arguably the most popular and longest-lasting Tarzan, with 12 films to his credit, beginning with 1932’s Tarzan of the Apes. The most recent version, 2016’s The Legend of Tarzan starred Alexander Skarsgård and Margot Robbie playing the title character and Jane, respectively…

Sean Penn will play a fictionalized version of himself in the satirical Australian series C*A*U*G*H*T. Per Variety, “The six-part series follows four Australian soldiers sent on a secret mission to a war-torn country. Mistaken for Americans, they are captured by freedom fighters and produce a hostage video that goes viral. When the soldiers reach celebrity status, they realize that being caught might just be the best thing that could’ve happened to them…”

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that The Daily Show will continue on Comedy Central following current host Trevor Noah‘s departure. There had been speculation the long-running late night series would move to Paramount+ after Noah signed off. Insiders tell the outlet that execs at Comedy Central’s parent company, Paramount had no prior notice of the comedian’s announcement to the in-studio audience at Thursday’s telecast that he would leave the show after seven seasons. Comedy Central already has a solid roster of Daily Show correspondents to consider as Noah’s replacement, including Desi Lydic, Roy Wood Jr., Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta and Dulcé Sloan…

Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar for The Godfather on his behalf at the 1973 Academy Awards, died Sunday, the Academy of Motion Pictures has announced. A cause of death was not given. She was 75. Back in June, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences apologized to Littlefeather for her treatment at the Oscars that night. She was escorted off the stage with audience members booing after her one-minute speech on Native American rights. Littlefeather attended an in-person presentation of the apology at the Academy Museum on Sept. 17 of this year…

