In brief: ‘Rogue One’ back in theaters, director Wolfgang Petersen dies and more

Is Jennifer Lopez joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe? She-Hulk: Attorney at Law director Kat Coiro told journalist Tara Hitchcock that her “dream” is to “bring” Lopez into the MCU. Jennifer reacted to the revelation on her Instagram stories, commenting with a laugh and some love to Coiro, with whom she worked on the rom-com Marry Me. Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News…

Wolfgang Petersen, the German director behind such films as Outbreak and Air Force One, died peacefully on Friday at his Brentwood residence from pancreatic cancer, in the arms of his wife of 50 years, Maria Antoinette, his rep tells People. He was 81. Petersen, who received two Oscar nominations for writing and directing the 1981 World War II epic Das Boot, went on to helm 1984’s The NeverEnding Story, 1993’s In the Line of Fire, The Perfect Storm, 2004’s Troy and the 2006 Poseidon remake with Kurt Russell and Richard Dreyfuss…

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be heading back to theaters in IMAX, along with exclusive, special footage from Andor, Lucasfilm’s latest upcoming series for Disney+, in 150 IMAX theaters across the U.S. and Canada for one week beginning on August 26. “Andor takes place five years before the events of Rogue One, when the seeds of rebellion against the Empire were germinating,” per Lucasfilm. “The special footage from Andor offers audiences a look at the story, which explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make.” Andor premieres on September 21, with the first three episodes of the 12-episode series. The original series from Lucasfilm will stream exclusively on Disney+. Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News…

The upcoming Pete Davidson–Kaley Cuoco rom-com Meet Cute will premiere exclusively on Peacock September 21, the streamer announced Tuesday. The movie follows Sheila and Gary — played respectively by Cuoco and Davidson — who instantly fall in love. However, “their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again,” according to Peacock…

