In Brief: Robin Roberts to explore ‘Wakanda’, and more

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts will host 20/20 Presents Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda on Friday, in advance of the highly anticipated premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, on November 11. The one-hour program will explore the evolution of Black Panther from the comics to the big screen, and Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler will discuss the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster, and how it honors the legacy of its late star, Chadwick Boseman. Boseman’s widow, Simone, will also sit down for an exclusive interview with The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg. Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News…

The Time Traveler’s Wife‘s Theo James has been tapped to lead the Netflix series The Gentlemen, based on Guy Ritchie‘s film of the same name, according to Deadline. The series centers on James’ character Eddie Halstead, “who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson,” per the entertainment website. Mickey was played by Matthew McConaughey in the 2019 movie. Halstead, a “straight-up soldier,” must navigate the British criminal underworld and take control of the operation. Ritchie co-wrote the pilot script, will direct the first two episodes and serve as an executive producer on the series…

The Wall Street Journal reports HBO Max has scrapped its new Degrassi series, according to Variety. The series, originally picked up for 10 episodes, would have been the sixth TV show in the franchise to date following The Kids of Degrassi Street, Degrassi Junior High, Degrassi High, Degrassi: The Next Generation and Degrassi: Next Class…

