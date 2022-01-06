In brief: Rita Wilson following husband Tom Hanks into ‘1883’; Tobias Menzies in Lincoln assassination drama, and more

Following Tom Hanks‘ appearance in an episode of Paramount+’s Yellowstone prequel series 1883, Variety reports that his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, will also guest star in an upcoming episode. Wilson will appear in the role of Carolyn, a storekeeper at Doan’s Crossing who helps Margaret — played by Faith Hill — decompress with some whiskey punch. Wilson, best-known her roles in films like Sleepless in Seattle, Jingle All the Way and Runaway Bride, has also appeared on a number of TV shows, including Pitch, Girls and The Good Wife…

The Crown‘s Tobias Menzies has been tapped for a starring role in Apple’s limited series Manhunt, which explores the assassination of former president Abraham Lincoln, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, from Parenthood, The Leftovers and Fargo creator Monica Beletsky, is described as part historical fiction and part conspiracy thriller. Per THR, Manhunt “follows Lincoln’s war secretary and friend Edwin Stanton — played by Menzies — who was nearly driven to madness by his quest to catch John Wilkes Booth and carry out Lincoln’s legacy”…

NCIS has joined the growing number of network TV shows pausing production after someone, believed to be a cast member, tested positive for the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The CBS series may stay dark for a couple of weeks. Meanwhile, NCIS: LA has delayed return to production until February, sources tell Deadline…

Cyrano star Kelvin Harrison Jr. has found his next role, playing American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in director Julius Onah‘s new film, Samo Lives, according to Variety. The biographical film will chronicle the career and impact of the groundbreaking New York-born, Haitian-Puerto Rican American artist whose seminal paintings and street art defined the Neo-expressionism arts movement of the 1980s. Epix’s The Godfather of Harlem and the feature The Trial of the Chicago 7…

Sopranos alum Michael Imperioli has signed on as a series regular in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus, according to Deadline. The original series followed visitors vacationing at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, called the White Lotus. The second installment, which is the follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series, will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus property, according to the entertainment website. Imperioli will play Dominic Di Grasso, a man traveling with his elderly father and recent-college-graduate son…

