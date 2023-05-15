In Brief: ‘Password’ wins second season at NBC, and more

Deadline reports Jimmy Fallon‘s revival of the classic TV game show Password has been renewed for a second season at NBC, though filming will be delayed as a result of the writers strike due to Fallon’s refusal to cross the picket line. It’s the second major non-scripted series impacted by the writers strike, following Mayim Bialik‘s decision to pull out of hosting the final week of season 39 of Jeopardy!. Password was the #1 new show of the summer of 2022, according to the network. The first season featured celebrity guests such as Martin Short, Chrissy Metz, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tony Hale, Chelsea Handler, Heidi Klum, Meghan Trainor and Jon Hamm. NBC also renewed Lopez vs. Lopez, the comedy starring George Lopez and his real-life daughter Mayan as a father and daughter trying to “rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time”…

ABC has canceled The Company You Keep and Alaska Daily, each after just one season, and Big Sky after three seasons, according to Variety. The Company You Keep, starring Milo Ventimiglia in his first post-This Is Us role, failed to attract an audience. Alaska Daily starred Hillary Swank as an award-winning investigative journalist whose fall from grace leads her to find redemption at a newspaper in Anchorage. Big Sky, the crime drama from David E. Kelly, followed a private detective and ex-cop — played by Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick — who solve crimes in Montana…

NBC is bringing back Deal or No Deal but with a Survivor-like twist. Deal or No Deal Island is “set on the Banker’s private island, where he makes the rules and there are twists behind every palm tree,” according to Deadline. The original series, hosted by Howie Mandel, ran on NBC from 2004-2009. It returned as a holiday special in 2018 and ran original episodes on CNBC. Mandel will executive produce the new series, but it’s not yet known if he will also host as well…

The striking Writers Guild of America has denied a request for a waiver to allow for the Tony Awards to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on June 11, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A meeting is reportedly scheduled by the Tony Awards Management Committee for Monday to discuss possible next steps forward. There are two options reportedly being discussed among the show’s producers: hold a non-televised ceremony on the same date or postpone the show until the strike ends…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.