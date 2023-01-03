In Brief: Paramount Network teases summer return for ‘Yellowstone’, and more

Yellowstone will return with new episodes in summer 2023, the Paramount Network announced during the show’s midseason finale on Sunday. Until then, the network shared a brief teaser trailer featuring Kevin Costner in his starring role as the Dutton family patriarch John Dutton. The modern-day Western follows Dutton, a fifth-generation rancher, defending his sprawling Montana property from land developers while dealing with dysfunctional relationships with his four adult children. Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser also star…

The View returns from its holiday hiatus on Tuesday with a tribute to the show’s creator, Barbara Walters, who died Friday, December 30 at the age of 93. “#TheView was her idea, her passion, her show. Join us Tuesday morning as we celebrate the one and only Barbara Walters,” the show wrote on its Instagram Monday evening. Walters created The View in 1997 and was one of the original co-hosts of the ABC daytime talk show along with Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos and Joy Behar. The pioneering journalist retired from the show in 2014. The current panel of The View features Whoopi Goldberg, Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro. The View airs on ABC at 11 a.m. ET…

Could a DiNozzo-Ziva reunion be in the works on NCIS? Michael Weatherly, who played Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo on the CBS drama for 13 seasons, seemed to tease that he could return to the show alongside Cote de Pablo, who played Special Agent Ziva David. After Michael tweeted a video captioned “Happy New Year! It’s time to look at time and enjoy the moment!” a fan commented that they, and many other fans would “rather look at you and Ziva reuniting.” Weatherly replied, “Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such ‘moments’!” Michael left the show after 13 seasons to star in his own CBS series, Bull, which wrapped a six-season run last May. De Pablo, who starred on the show from seasons 3-11, previously returned for a special storyline in 2020. NCIS airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.