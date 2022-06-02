In Brief: ‘Our Flag Means Death’ will sail on, and more

Thar be another season for Our Flag Means Death! The HBO Max pirate comedy from creator and showrunner David Jenkins and executive producer and star Taika Waititi has been picked up for a second season. It’s loosely based on the real life of Stede Bonnet — played by Rhys Darby — “a well-to-do gentleman farmer and child of wealth in the 18th century who suffers a mid-life crisis and becomes captain of the pirate ship The Revenge. Season one also starred Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen and Leslie Jones. A premiere date has yet to be announced…

The Suicide Squad‘s Daniela Melchior will have a small role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Deadline reports. Melchior’s role has not been revealed, but as director James Gunn confirmed last year, she won’t be playing Moondragon, as previously speculated. Vol. 3 will be the last of Gunn’s series of Guardians films, which followed the half-human, half-alien Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord — played by Chris Pratt — and his gang of intergalactic criminals as they fend off various threats to their universe. The Portuguese actress, who portrayed Ratcatcher in The Suicide Squad, will next be seen in Fast X, currently filming…

Variety reports philanthropist and reality TV star Bethenny Frankel will receive the Reality Royalty Award at Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. Frankel got her reality TV start as the runner-up in 2005’s The Apprentice: Martha Stewart. She went on to be part of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City for eight seasons, last appearing on season 11 in 2019. Her many other shows include the RHONYC spinoff Bethenny Ever After, her own talk show, Bethenny, and the reality competition series Big Shot with Bethenny on HBO Max. She’s also written books and launched her B Strong: Disaster Relief initiative, which provides critical supplies to those in need, particularly families across the country affected by natural disasters…

Orlando Bloom is set to join Pete Davidson, Naomi Scott, Franz Rogowski and Sean Harris in the big screen comedy Wizards! Per Deadline, the film follows “two hapless pothead beach-bar operators — played by Davidson and Rogowski — who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot that they really should have just left alone.” Bloom will next be seen starring in season two of Amazon’s Carnival Row, which he executive produces…

