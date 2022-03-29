In Brief: Oscars slap surges Chris Rock’s concert ticket sales, and more

The slap in the face Chris Rock got from Will Smith at Sunday’s Oscars have given Rock’s ticket sales a shot in the arm. TickPick reports the comedian’s ticket sales rose 641% between Sunday night and Monday morning. The ticket marketplace tweeted on Monday, “We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined.” Rock has two stand-up sets each night at the Wilbur theater in Boston this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. He then begins a world comedy tour with a pair of shows on Saturday at the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City…

Aaron Sorkin is re-teaming with his To Kill a Mockingbird partner Bartlett Sher for a theater revival of the Lerner & Leowe musical classic Camelot. Lincoln Center Theater, in a statement on Monday, described the production as “a new version of the classic tale… reimagined for the 21st century.” Camelot, based on T.H. White’s 1958 novel The Once and Future King, itself based on the legend of King Arthur, features the memorable songs “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “What Do the Simple Folk Do?” and the title song. The musical was first staged in 1960, starring Julie Andrews and Robert Goulet. A 1967 film version starred Richard Harris and Vanessa Redgrave. Previews are set to begin at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater November 3, with the opening night set for December 8…

Following multiple reports that Michael Che told an audience during an appearance in Minneapolis over the weekend that he was leaving Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update,” the co-anchor took to his Instagram on Sunday in a since-deleted post to clarify that his remarks were made in jest. “To comedy fans; please stop telling reporters everything you hear at a comedy show, youre [sic] spoiling the trick,” he said, along with a slide show with a screenshot of a HuffPost article titled, “Saturday Night Live Co-Head Writer Michael Che Says He’s Leaving ‘Weekend Update.’” Che, 38, joined SNL as a writer in 2013 and began co-anchoring “Weekend Update” in 2014, alongside Colin Jost…

