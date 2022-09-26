In Brief: ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ Oscar-winner dies, and more

Louise Fletcher, best known for her Oscar-winning portrayal of Nurse Ratched in director Milos Forman’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, died Friday at her home in France, a rep for the actress tells Variety. She was 88. On TV, Fletcher played family matriarch Peggy “Grammy” Gallagher on Showtime’s Shameless, and also had recurring roles shows like on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and ER. Most recently, Fletcher appeared in the 2013 feature A Perfect Man, alongside Liev Schreiber and Jeanne Tripplehorn…

Peacock has canceled the Queer As Folk reboot after one season, co-creator Stephen Dunn revealed on Saturday. The third iteration of the originally British series, executive-produced by trans writer Jaclyn Moore, centered on a group of LGBTQ+ friends in New Orleans both before and after a homophobic attack. The series starred Grey’s Anatomy‘s Devin Way, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Fin Argus, Big Sky‘s Jesse James Keitel, CG, Hacks‘ Johnny Sibilly and Special’s Ryan O’Connell, along with guest stars including Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis and Ed Begley Jr…

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the show will return for its 25th season. “A big thank you to all our house guests for an absolutely incredible summer. I know, I’m going to miss watching the show too,” Moonves said, before revealing, “We are coming back for our 25th season of the show.” The announcement came on the heels of Sunday’s history-making season 24 finale that saw Taylor Hale became the first Black woman to win the reality competition. Tamar Braxton won Celebrity Big Brother season 2. Big Brother‘s 25th season kicks off next summer…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.