‘In Brief’: Olympics close as “least watched of all time”; ‘AGT’ veteran  Jane Marczewski dead at 31

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially ended Sunday as the least-watched of all time for NBCUniversal, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Viewers for the biennial event dropped by almost half, averaging 11.4 million viewers across all of NBCU’s platforms in primetime — a 42% drop from the 2018 winter games in South Korea. The networks coverage of the Beijing Olympics also dropped about 26 percent compared to the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. On the upside, streaming for the winter games was either the largest or second largest for any Olympics to date, depending on the measurement…

Ashley Reyes is officially a series regular in the CW’s Walker, Deadline reports. Reyes will star in a lead role opposite Jared Padalecki as Cassie, his new partner. Reyes addition comes after Lindsay Morgan, who played Walker’s partner since the pilot, exited the series earlier this season for personal reasons. Reyes’ first appearance will be in the next episode titled “Nudge” and is set to premiere on March 3…

America’s Got Talent alum Jane Marczewski has died. She was 31. The singer, known also as Nightbirde, gained notoriety after appearing on the talent show last year. Just weeks after earning AGT‘s coveted Golden Buzzer, she announced that she was dropping out of the competition due to her battle with breast cancer. On Monday, her family said in a statement obtained by Deadline, “It is with the deepest heartache that we confirm that after a four year battle with cancer, Jane Marczewski, known to many of you as Nightbirde, passed away on February 19th 2022.” AGT also issued the following statement: “Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions,” reads “Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane.”…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.