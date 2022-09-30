In Brief: New ‘Yellowstone’ trailer, ‘American Pie’ reboot, and more

“Power has a price,” reads a graphic at the end of Yellowstone‘s official season five trailer, released on Thursday, signaling the tough job Montana’s newly appointed governor John Dutton — played by Kevin Costner — has ahead of him. Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John, who “control the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and must contend with constant attacks by land developers, clashes with an Indian reservation and conflict with America’s first national park,” according to the show’s official logline. Season five premieres November 13… (Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

Lovecraft Country alum Jonathan Majors is in early talks to play basketball star Dennis Rodman in the upcoming Lionsgate movie 48 Hours in Vegas, according to Variety. The film is inspired by the Chicago Bulls’ star player and his infamous trip to Sin City in the middle of the the team’s 1998 NBA Finals series with the Utah Jazz. Majors will next be seen the trailblazing Navy pilot Jesse Brown in the Korean War-set drama Devotion, coming out in November…

Deadline reports Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons and Margaret Qualley are set to star in And, the next movie from Yorgos Lanthimos, the filmmaker behind dark comedies like The Favourite and The Lobster. In addition to directing, Lanthimos is writing the screenplay with his The Lobster and The Killing of a Sacred Deer collaborator, Efthimis Filippou. Plot details are being kept under wraps. The film will also reunite Lanthimos with Stone, who earned an Oscar nod for her role in The Favourite…

Insecure actor Sujata Day is developing what is being described a fresh take on the popular American Pie franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The original 1999 film grossed more than $235 million worldwide and spawned three sequels with the core cast — Jason Biggs, Chris Klein, Alyson Hannigan, Natasha Lyonne, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Tara Reid, Mena Suvari, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Seann William Scott, Eugene Levy, Shannon Elizabeth and Jennifer Coolidge, as well as spinoff franchise American Pie Presents…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.