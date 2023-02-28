In Brief: New ‘Ted Lasso’ trailer, and more

Apple TV+ on Monday released the official trailer for Ted Lasso‘s third season. The clip, set to the Rolling Stones‘ classic “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” contains no dialogue until the very end, when Sam Obisanya –played by Toheeb Jimoh — leads the team in a locker room chant of “I love you all so very much,.” and Brett Goldstein‘s normally grumpy Roy compliments a play with “Great job.” That prompts Jason Sudeikis‘ titular character to say, “Whoa, Roy Kent just said great job,” as Coach Beard — played by Brendan Hunt — pretends to faint. Ted Lasso season 3 premieres Wednesday, March 15, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday…

A second season of The Night Manager is in the works at Amazon Prime Video, with Tom Hiddleston set to reprise his role as protagonist Jonathan Pine, according to Deadline. Season 2 will reportedly film later this year in London and South America. Though it’s not official, the show is reportedly set to receive a two-season order. Season 1 ended in 2016 with Hiddleston’s Pine facing and even deadlier challenge after learning British arms dealer Richard Roper — played by Hugh Laurie — has been dead for two years…

TLC has renewed four more popular series, — including Dr. Pimple Popper, 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, You, Me & My Ex, 7 Little Johnstons and Doubling Down With the Derricos for new seasons. The pickups come on the heels of the cable channel’s other recent renewals, Sister Wives, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and 1000lb Sisters…

