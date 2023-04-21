In Brief: New projects for ‘Ted Lasso’ leading ladies, and more

Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham will celebrate the holidays with her own Apple Original musical special, Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, premiering later this year. The special, recorded live in front of an audience at the London Coliseum, will feature performances and musical numbers from the Emmy-winning actress, as well as special surprise guests…

Speaking of Ted Lasso, with the show reportedly about to end its run after three seasons, series star Juno Temple is already close to lining up her next big role. Sources tell Deadline she is in talks to co-star in Sony/Marvel’s Venom 3. Tom Hardy is set to return as the titular character, but that’s all that’s known about the project thus far. The first two films grossed a combined $1.36 billion worldwide…

Station 19 has been renewed for a seventh season at ABC, the network announced on Thursday. The Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, which follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line, stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval. Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC…

A modern-day remake of Girls Just Want to Have Fun, the cult 1985 romantic comedy dance movie that starred Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Hunt, is in the works with Elizabeth Banks producing, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The original film centered on Janey and her new best friend Lynne — played by Parker and Hunt, respectively — who share a passion for dancing and the TV show “Dance TV.” They enter a competition to be a new “Dance TV” regular couple, although Janey’s father doesn’t approve. the cast also included Lee Montgomery, Jonathan Silverman, Ed Lauter and Shannen Doherty…

