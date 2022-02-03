In Brief: New ‘Love is Blind’ trailer, Terry Crews in ‘Walking Dead’ spin-off, and more

Netflix released the first trailer for season two of Love Is Blind. This season, Nick and Vanessa Lachey and will bring together 30 new singles who are looking for love — but there’s a catch. The singles won’t be able to see what the other person looks like until they get engaged. If any couples form a connection, they’ll agree to spend four weeks together in Mexico and then tie the knot. Love Is Blind premieres February 11 on Netflix…(Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

Starz has dropped the first trailer for Gaslit, the anthology series from Mr. Robot writer and director Robbie Pickering, based on the award-winning Slate podcast Slow Burn. Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star as Martha and John Mitchell in the series, which focuses on “the untold stories and forgotten characters of Watergate, from [Richard] Nixon’s opportunistic subordinates to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing down.” Slow Burn also stars Shea Whigham as G. Gordon Liddy and Darby Camp as Marty Mitchell, as well as Allison Tolman. Chris Messina, Hamish Linklater, Nat Faxon and Patton Oswalt also star…

CBS on Tuesday announced the new series Beyond the Edge. The celebrity-driven, Survivor-style reality series features nine celebrities who will head to the dangerous jungles of Panama, where they’ll “face off in epic adventures and endure the most brutal conditions” and “push themselves to go far beyond their comfort zone.” Celebs include country stars Lauren Alaina and Craig Morgan, Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis, NBA champion Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, NFL legend Mike Singletary, Fuller House actress Jodie Sweetin, The Bachelor‘s Colton Underwood and The Real Housewives of New York City‘s Eboni K. Williams. Beyond the Edge premieres March 16…

Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Rough Night‘s Jillian Bell, ER‘s Anthony Edwards and Hacks‘ Poppy Liu have been have been tapped to star in AMC’s Walking Dead spinoff, Tales of the Walking Dead, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Each stand-alone episode will focuses on both new and established characters within the Walking Dead universe. Details on which characters the quintet will play, or if they’ll appear together or in separate episodes, are being kept under wraps…





Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.