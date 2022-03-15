In Brief: ‘New Amsterdam’ closing shop; More ‘Puss in Boots’, and more

The NBC medical drama New Amsterdam will end with its previously announced fifth season, according to Deadline. The series stars Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, who juggles a cancer diagnosis with his new role as the medical director of the oldest public hospital in America. Since being renewed for its third, fourth, and fifth seasons in 2020, the show has seen its ratings steadily decline. New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays on NBC. The season four finale is slated to air May 24…

CODA star Marlee Matlin will make her directorial debut with Fox’s upcoming anthology crime drama Accused. The Oscar-winning actress will helm an episode about “a deaf woman who becomes a surrogate and commits a crime of advocacy and protection,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I could not be more excited for the opportunity to direct, and to work on a project with such esteemed, talented, and skilled producers, writers, cast and crew,” says Matlin. “I’ve never shied away from challenges and having the opportunity to be one of the first female, Deaf directors in television is one I am looking forward to”…

Salma Hayek is set to reprise the role of Kitty Softpaws in the upcoming Puss in Boots sequel The Last Wish, according to Deadline. Antonio Banderas will also return as the titular cat, joined this time by newcomers Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Wagner Moura, Ray Winstone, John Mulaney, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Anthony Mendez and Samson Kayo. The Last Wish follows the daring outlaw Puss in Boots as he discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll, per Deadline. The original 2011 film — a spinoff of Shrek — followed Puss’ adventures prior to his debut appearance in Shrek 2. The film earned more than $149 million stateside and close to $555 million worldwide…

