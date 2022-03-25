In Brief: Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic getting NC-17 rating, and more

Love is in the air at Netflix. Ahead of Love Is Blind‘s third season premiere, the streaming service has renewed the series for seasons four and five. The reality dating show, and its spinoff, Love Is Blind: After the Altar, will debut later this year. Netflix has also ordered a U.S. version of the Australian hit, Love on the Spectrum, described as “an insightful and warm hearted docureality series following people on the autism spectrum.” Lastly, Indian Matchmaking, featuring Sima Taparia, who helps singles find love, returns for season two, and has already been greenlit for a third. Premiere dates have yet to be announced…

Blonde, Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Deep Water‘s Ana de Armas, has officially been slapped with the adults only NC-17 rating for “some sexual content,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s not news to director Andrew Dominik, who predicted as much back in February when he told Screen Daily, “It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, it’s kind of what you want, right? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.” Blonde co-stars Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson. Netflix has not announced any release plan or date as of yet…

Seth Rogen is set to join Bill Murray in Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut Being Mortal, sources tell Deadline. Ansari is also on board to co-star from a script he wrote. The project is being adapted from Atul Gawande’s 2014 nonfiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End, which centers on aging, patients’ anxieties regarding death, and doctor’s tendencies to fall back on false hope — as having the potential to “change medicine — and lives.” Plot details have not been announced…

