In Brief: Netflix drops trailer for ‘Wednesday’; Keanu out of ‘White City’, and more

Netflix on Saturday debuted the official trailer for its upcoming Addams Family series, Wednesday, which revealed Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen playing the role of Uncle Fester. The dark comedy is focused on a grown-up Wednesday Addams — played by Jenna Ortega — navigating her way as a student at Nevermore Academy, and a budding psychic with strange powers, as her hometown is terrorized by a spree of monstrous killings. Luiz Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones, respectively, play Wednesday’s parents Morticia and Gomez. Wednesday premieres November 23 on Netflix…

Disney+’s upcoming Goosebumps series has added Justin Long as a regular cast member, according to Variety. The 10-episode series, based on the R.L. Stine books, follows “a group of five high-schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries, and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.” Long will play Nathan Bratt, “the new schoolteacher who develops a terrifying connection to a decades-old supernatural murder.” Disney is the parent company of ABC News…

NBC has ordered America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, a spinoff to its long-running competition series America’s Got Talent, according to The Hollywood Reporter. AGT host Terry Crews will also serve as host of the new series, while executive producer Simon Cowell will judge along with Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. Contestants will include “winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations” from the show’s past 17 seasons. America’s Got Talent: All-Stars is set to premiere sometime in 2023…

Keanu Reeves has pulled out of Hulu’s adaptation of The Devil in the White City, according to Variety. The show, based on Erik Larson‘s book, “tells the true story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow,” per the streaming service. Reeves was cast as Burnham in what would have been his first major American television role…

