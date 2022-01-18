In Brief: Netflix douses ‘Cooking with Paris’; Another awards win for ‘The Power of the Dog’, and more

Looks like we won’t be Cooking With Paris much longer. Netflix has decided not to give Paris Hilton‘s reality series a second season, according to Deadline. Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Cooking with Paris followed Hilton as she “navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances,” with assistance from celebrity friends, including Kim Kardashian West, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons and Kathy and Nicky Hilton…

Variety reports The Power of the Dog took home its 21st awards season prize for best picture from the North Dakota Film Critics, breaking Netflix’s previous record of 20, held by Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma in 2018. That said, the films and performances with the most wins hardly ever amount to an Oscar victory, Roma being a prime example. It lost out to Peter Farrelly’s Green Book, without leading in any category during its season…

Elliot Page has boarded Italian filmmaker Nicolò Bassetti‘s transgender-themed documentary Nel Mio Nome (Into My Name), inspired by his personal experience with the gender transition of his child, Matteo, according to Variety. Into My Name provides an intimate look at the universal challenges of gender transition by observing the transition within a tight-knit group of friends in the central Italian city of Bologna. Page, in a statement says, “Knowing that Bassetti consulted closely with his trans son throughout production is so beautiful to me, and I think that lived experience and input is clear in the film’s perspective. I’m honored to be onboard and can’t wait for everyone to see it.” The film, will make its world premiere February 20 during the Berlin Film Festival…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.