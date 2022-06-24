In Brief: More ‘Selling Sunset’ for Netflix; New ‘Spy Kids’ reboot taking shape, and more

Talk about a real estate boom! The real estate reality show Selling Sunset has been renewed for seasons 6 and 7, Netflix announced Thursday. The streaming platform will also be debuting a spin-off series, Selling the OC, on August 24. Netflix also announced a bunch of new home renovation programming, including How to Build a Sex Room, which features an interior designer helping couples spice up their space. The series debuts July 8 …

The Spy Kids reboot has found its stars. Deadline reports Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla and newcomer Connor Esterson are set to star as the spy family in filmmaker Robert Rodriguez‘s new adaptation of the franchise, which he’s on board to write, direct and produce. The original Spy Kids debuted in 2001 with Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino in the adult roles, and Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara as the kids …

Chrissy Teigen will be returning for more Chrissy’s Court on the Roku Channel, Variety reports. Her show has been renewed for a third season after its second season broke viewership records for Roku. “The cases in Season 3 of ‘Chrissy’s Court’ are wilder, the people are more fun than ever, and no claim is too petty for my courtroom,” Teigen said in a statement to Variety. The new season will debut on October 21 …

