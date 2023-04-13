In Brief: More ‘Deadpool’ veterans join third film; ‘True Detective’ trailer and more

Deadline reports that Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic are headed to Deadpool 3 with Ryan Reynolds, as the star and producer reunite most of the first two films’ main casts for his first DP adventure as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Baccarin played Vanessa, the love of Deadpool/Wade Wilson’s life, and Kapicic voiced Wade’s often reluctant ride-or-die, the iron-skinned mutant Colossus. As previously reported, Karan Soni, who played ‘Pool’s pal Dopinder, and Leslie Uggams, who played Blind Al, have already signed onto the film. Deadpool 3 will also star Ryan’s pal Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine, The Crown Golden Globe winner Emma Corrin, and Succession Emmy winner Matthew Macfayden. It opens November 8, 2024…

HBO on Wednesday released the first trailer for True Detective‘s fourth installment, True Detective: Night Country, starring Oscar winner Jodie Foster. Per the cabler, “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro — played respectively by Foster and Kali Reis — will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.” The new season will launch sometime this year…(Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

Variety reports X and Pearl actress Mia Goth has been tapped to star alongside Mahershala Ali in Marvel’s Blade. Ali will play the titular half-human, half-vampire vampire hunter, taking over the role Wesley Snipes brought to the big screen in 1998. Goth’s role in the movie has not been revealed. Blade is currently set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024 as the final film in Phase Five of the MCU. Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News…

Amazon’s reimagining of Penny Marshall‘s A League of Their Own will officially end its run with a four-episode season 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, co-created by star Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham, “takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it,” per the streamer. Season two also stars Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, Melanie Field, Nick Offerman, Rosie O’Donnell, Patrick J. Adams, Patrice Covington, Saidah Ekulona, Lea Robinson, Andia Winslow, Rae Gray and Lil Frex…

