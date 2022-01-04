In Brief: ‘Morbius’ delayed again by COVID-19; ‘Space Force’ blasting off again, and more

Sony Pictures has delayed the release of its Spider-Man spinoff, Morbius, once again, this time from January 28 to April 1, 2022, according to Variety. The film was supposed to debut July 10, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the studio to move it to March 19, 2021, then Oct. 8, 2021, then January 21, before shifting yet again to the January 28 date. Morbius stars Jared Leto as the titular character, a brilliant doctor and biochemist who becomes a vampire while seeking an unconventional cure for the rare blood disease that afflicts him. Michael Keaton, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson also star…

Deadline reports Keanu Reeves is in talks to join Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil in the White City, based on Erik Larson’s 2003 book that tells the true story of two men — an architect and a serial killer — whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. The project would mark Reeves’ first major U.S. TV role. The Devil in the White City has been in various stages of development since Leonardo DiCaprio bought the film rights in 2010, in hopes of turning it into a feature at Paramount with Martin Scorsese to direct, according to Deadline. Hulu announced in 2019 that it was developing the project as a limited series with DiCaprio and Scorsese exec-producing and Todd Field set to direct the first two episodes…

Space Force, the Netflix comedy starring Steve Carell, will return for season two on February 18, the streaming service announced on Monday. The series follows Carell as Mark R. Naird, a decorated pilot tapped to run the newly formed sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, known as Space Force. Season two, will pick up with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang and Don Lake also star…

