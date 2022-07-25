In brief: ‘Mayans M.C.’ renewed, ‘Mythic Quest’ season three teaser and more

Bob Rafelson, the director, producer and writer best known for helming the 1970 film Five Easy Pieces, “died peacefully, surrounded by his family” Saturday evening at his home in Aspen, Colorado, his former personal assistant of 38 years, Jolene Wolff, tells Variety. He was 89 years old. Rafelson was also known for co-creating the 1960s TV series The Monkees, which followed a fabricated rock group modeled on the Beatles. Rafelson also teamed with Jack Nicholson as either co-writer or director on several films, including 1981’s The Postman Always Rings Twice. Rafelson also directed the music video for Lionel Richie’s 1983 hit “All Night Long (All Night)”…

FX announced during Mayans M.C.’s panel at Comic-Con on Sunday that it has renewed the show for a fifth season. The series stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral and Danny Pino. The motorcycle-gang crime drama wrapped up its fourth season in June…

Apple TV+ on Sunday dropped a first-look teaser for season three of Mythic Quest, set to launch in the fall. The workplace comedy stars co-creator Rob McElhenney as the fictional company’s creative director, Ian Grimm, who leads the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. The ensemble cast also includes F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis and David Hornsby… (Trailer contains censored profanity.)

One of this fall’s two “Treehouse of Horror” episodes of The Simpsons will be a full-length parody of Stephen King‘s horror film It, The Simpsons exec producer Matt Selman revealed on Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con, according to Variety. “I think the fans are going to be really excited. Certainly the tattoos already exist of Krusty as Pennywise. So we’re just writing towards the tattoos now. You want as many tattoo worthy moments in your episodes as you can,” Selman tells the outlet. The other “Treehouse of Horror” episode will follow the show’s traditional three-vignette format…

