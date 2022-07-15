In Brief: ‘Marcel the Shell’ director taking on live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’, and more

Filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, co-creator of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, is being tapped by Disney for a live-action take on the 2002 Disney animated film Lilo & Stitch, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project will be the latest in a series of live-action remakes of Disney theatrical cartoons, including Jon Favreau‘s The Jungle Book and The Lion King, and Guy Ritchie‘s Aladdin. The animated Lilo & Stitch is set in Hawaii and centers on a little girl named Lilo, who befriends a dog-like alien named Stitch. The film spawned DVD sequels and an animated series. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, meanwhile, has a 99% favorable rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and stars co-creator Jenny Slate voicing a tiny shell looking for his family. The character went from a series of viral shorts, to books, before coming to theaters and becoming a smash in limited release…

Greg Berlanti will direct and Channing Tatum is in negotiations to star in the Apple TV+ feature Project Artemis, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Jason Bateman was to direct the film but left in early June due to creative differences, while Tatum replaces Chris Evans, who was originally set to star opposite Scarlet Johansson, but exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Project Artemis is described “as a romantic comedy set against the backdrop of the 1968 Apollo 11 moon launch”…

Hulu on Thursday dropped the first teaser trailer for season five of The Handmaid’s Tale. Here’s what we can expect to see in new season, per the streamer: “June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford, while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose” as “the widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada.” Meanwhile, “Commander Lawrence … tries to reform Gilead and rise in power” as “June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.” The Handmaid’s Tale will return Sept. 14 with two episodes. New episodes will stream Wednesdays on Hulu…

Keanu Reeves is working on a yet-to-be-titled documentary about Formula One racing for Disney+, according to Variety. The docuseries “will focus on Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn, who in 2009 bought the Honda team, renamed it Brawn GP and took it to two unprecedented championship victories,” sources tell the outlet. Reeves will host the documentary as well. Reeves, a racing enthusiast with an extensive motorcycle collection, founded his own motorcycle manufacturer, Arch Motorcycle, with Gard Hollinger…

