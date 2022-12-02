In Brief: ‘Mandalorian’ season 3 release date; Angela Bassett honored, and more

ABC Audio has confirmed that the third season of Disney+’s Emmy-winning hit The Mandalorian will debut on the streaming service on March 1. As seen in The Book of Boba Fett, Pedro Pascal‘s Din Djarin reunites with little Grogu, who refuses Luke Skywalker’s offer to train him in the ways of the Jedi. As a teaser released two months ago showed, the unlikely “wolf-and-cub” duo will travel the stars, reuniting with old friends and frenemies, and battling new threats. Disney is the parent company of ABC News…

The NYPD identified a body found in the Bronx as actor Frank Vallelonga Jr., best known for his role in the 2018 film Green Book, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 60-year-old actor played a relative of Viggo Mortensen‘s bouncer Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga. In real life he was the son of the bouncer portrayed in the film, who was also an actor best known for playing crime boss Carmine Lupertazzi in The Sopranos. Vallelonga Sr. died in 2013. The police found Vallelonga Jr. unconscious and unresponsive, but with no observable trauma, early Monday morning on the ground outside of a sheet-metal factory. He was pronounced dead at the scene…

Deadline reports The Terminal List‘s Riley Keough has been tapped to executive produce and star in Under the Bridge, the Hulu limited series based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book. Keough will play the late author Godfrey in the adaptation of the 1997 true story of 14-year-old Reena Virk, who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Keough next will be seen playing the titular character in Prime Video’s upcoming original series Daisy Jones & The Six…

Angela Bassett will be honored with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Montecito Award on February 9, 2023 during an in-person conversation about her career leading up to this year’s performance in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Named after the stylish Santa Barbara area, the Montecito Award is given to a person in the entertainment industry who has made a great contribution to film. Past winners include Penélope Cruz, Amanda Seyfried, Lupita Nyong’o, Melissa McCarthy, Saoirse Ronan, Isabelle Huppert, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Daniel Day-Lewis, Geoffrey Rush, Julianne Moore, Kate Winslet, Naomi Watts and Javier Bardem. The 38th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place February 8-18, 2023…

