In Brief: Legendary filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard dead; Sofia Coppola’s ‘Elvis and Me’, and more

HBO Max announced on Monday that it has renewed up Rap Sh!t, the comedy from creator Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, for a second season. The show follows two former high school besties — played by Aida Osman and KaMillion — who come together to form a rap group. “We’re so happy to play in the world of Rap Sh!t for another season with this incredibly talented team,” Rae said in a statement. Added Singleton, “This show and cast are one of a kind and I’m thrilled to get to do this again with them. We’re going bigger and harder”…

Euphoria‘s Jacab Elordi has been tapped to play Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola‘s upcoming film adaptation of Priscilla Beaulieu Presley’s 1985 bestselling memoir Elvis and Me, according to Variety. Mare of Easttown and Bad Times at the El Royale‘s Cailee Spaeny is also attached to star as Priscilla. The film will is set to start shooting in Toronto this fall…

Alyssa Milano, Virginia Madsen, Gina Torres, and Milana Vayntrub have signed on for roles in the feature-length anthology Give Me an A, Deadline reports. The project weaves together 15 short films and is a response to the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade. A release date has not been announced…

Starz has ordered a pilot for a documentary-interview style show from Sean “Diddy” Combs and Joseph “Fat Joe” Cartagena, according to Deadline. Fat Joe will host the series, which will see him sit down with celebrities and high-profile guests. LeBron James and Maverick Carter‘s SpringHill will produce the project…

Iconic French filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard has passed away at 92. The film-critic turned so-called “enfant terrible” of French new-wave cinema influenced directors both in his native country, and on these shores, with filmmakers from Scorsese to George Lucas to Quentin Tarantino all drawing inspiration from the Breathless director. An honorary Oscar winner in 2010, Godard was active for more than five decades, helming everything from features to documentaries and shorts, with three releases in 2018 alone…

