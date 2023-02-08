In Brief: ‘La La Land’ headed to Broadway; ‘Fawlty Towers’ reboot, and more

Deadline reports CBS is planning to replace The Late Late Show with James Corden with a reboot of @midnight, a series that aired on Comedy Central between 2013 and 2017. The Late Show host Stephen Colbert will executive produce the show, which, in its first incarnation, was an Internet-themed panel game show where three guests competed in a series of improv games. Chris Hardwick, who hosted the original series, is not expected to have direct involvement in the reboot, according to the outlet…

LA is heading to New York — that is to say, La La Land, the 2016 movie musical starring Emma Stone as an aspiring actor and Ryan Gosling as a jazz musician who pursue their dreams in Los Angeles, is being adapted as a Broadway show, according to Variety. The Broadway cast has yet to be announced. La La Land, which grossed $151 million in North America and $472 million worldwide, won several Academy Awards, including best director for Damien Chazelle and best actress for Stone…

Here’s some great news for Fawlty Towers fans — a reboot of John Cleese‘s popular Brit-com is in the works from the Monty Python alum and Rob Reiner. Cleese is set to write and star alongside his daughter Camilla Cleese in the series, which, according to Deadline, “will explore how Cleese’s over-the-top, cynical and misanthropic Basil Fawlty navigates the modern world.” Fawlty Towers, which ran for two six-part seasons, finishing in 1979, ranks #1 on numerous best all-time British comedy lists…

Three Women, the Shailene Woodley-led drama, recently scrapped by Showtime, is getting a new life at Starz, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, also starring DeWanda Wise, Betty Gilpin and Blair Underwood, was one of three to get the axe — along with Let the Right One In and American Gigolo — as a result of the premium cable channel’s consolidation with Paramount+. Three Women is the latest castoff scripted series to land at stars, joining Minx, after the latter was dropped by HBO Max after one season…

The MTV Movie & TV Awards — scripted and unscripted — will return on Sunday, May 7 for a live show at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. After a year off the air in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the show returned with two ceremonies in 2021: the MTV Movie & TV Awards on one night and the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on the next. Host, honorees, performers, presenters and additional details will be announced at a later date…

