In Brief: Kurt and Wyatt Russell team up for ‘Godzilla’ series, and more

Father and son Kurt and Wyatt Russell have been tapped to star in Apple TV+ and Legendary Television’s Godzilla series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, part of Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise, is set in the aftermath of the battle between Godzilla and the Titans that decimated San Francisco in 2014’s Godzilla. It follows a family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets, and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch. Details on the Russells’ roles are being kept under wraps…

Apple Original Films announced on Tuesday that it has landed the rights to Causeway, a new film produced by and starring Jennifer Lawrence. The movie is described as “an intimate portrait of a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans.” Atlanta and Bullet Train actor Brian Tyree Henry stars alongside Lawrence…

Peacock dropped the full-length trailer for the horror film They/Them. Kevin Bacon leads the cast of the film, which follows a group of LGBTQ+ campers who arrive at a conversion camp run by Owen Whistler — played by Bacon — to “help them find a new sense of freedom.” according to the film’s official logline. “But as the counselors attempt to psychologically break down each of the campers, a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, and they must reclaim their power if they’re going to survive the horrors of the camp.” Carrie Preston, Anna Chlumsky, Theo Germaine, Quei Tann, Anna Lore, Monique Kim, Darwin del Fabro, Cooper Koch and Austin Crute also star…

