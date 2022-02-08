In Brief: Kristen Wiig in ‘Mrs. America Pie’ for Apple TV+, and more

Kristen Wiig is reuniting with her Downsizing co-star Laura Dern for Apple TV+’s Mrs. American Pie, a 10-episode comedy series revolving around Palm Beach high society in the 1970s. Wiig will reportedly play Maxine Simmons, “an outsider” trying to “cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots,” according to the streaming service. “Mrs. American Pie asks the same questions that still baffle us today: ‘Who gets a seat at the table?”Apple TV+ asks. Dern, an executive producer on the series, is “eyeing a key role” in the comedy, per a press release, but details are being kept under wraps…

Academy Award-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones has been tapped to star in Disney+'s National Treasure TV series, based on the movies of the same name starring Nicolas Cage, the streamer announced on Monday. The series will follow a new, younger heroine, Jess, played by Lisette Alexis, a DREAMer who embarks on an adventure to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure also being sought after by Bille, a nefarious black-market antiquities expert, played by Zeta-Jones.

Amazon Studios will release the first teaser-trailer for its long-awaited The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series on Sunday, February 13 during the Super Bowl, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The multi-season series, costing a reported $465 million — the most expensive ever made — will tell the tales that happened before Frodo and Sam trekked to Mount Doom to destroy the One Ring, as seen in Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings trilogy. The series will premiere Friday, September 2, on Prime Video, with new episodes being rolled out each week…

