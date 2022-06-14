In Brief: ‘Knives Out’ sequel gets a title, and more

Rian Johnson has revealed the title of his sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out. “Benoit Blanc’s next case, the follow up to Knives Out, is called GLASS ONION,” Johnson tweeted on Monday, along with a short video announcing the followup should arrive in time for the holiday season. Joining Daniel Craig, who returns as Detective Blanc, are Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke, Leslie Odom Jr., Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn and Dave Bautista. Glass Onion will be the first of two sequels, both of which Johnson will direct. Plot details are being kept under wraps. The first film earned $311.6 million in theaters worldwide…

(NOTE LANGUAGE) To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor is taking care of some unfinished business in the trailer to her new Netflix series, Boo, B****. “Over the course of one night,” the eight-episode series follows “a high school senior, who’s lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning… she’s a motherf****** ghost,” according to the show’s official logline. Boo, B**** launches July 8 on Netflix… (Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear is ready to fly to infinity and beyond, but it will skip theaters in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, as well as Malaysia or Indonesia, according to Deadline. The reason is reportedly due to a same-sex kiss between Alisha, a character voiced by Uzo Aduba, and another woman included in the Toy Story sequel. Lightyear joins other Disney movies that have faced restrictions in the Gulf region, allegedly for reasons ranging from depictions of or references to homosexuality to depictions of gods and prophets, include West Side Story, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Eternals…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.