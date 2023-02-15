In Brief: Kimmel goes ‘Maverick’ for Oscars preview, and more

The Crown star Emma Corrin has been tapped to star alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the third Deadpool movie. Reynolds revealed the news on Twitter, writing, “New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin!” Specific details on Corrin’s role have yet to be announced, but the actress is expected to play the villain to Reynolds’ titular mercenary and Jackman’s Wolverine, according to Deadline. Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters September 6, 2024…

Jimmy Kimmel channeled Top Gun: Maverick in the first promo for his upcoming gig hosting the 95th Academy Awards. The spot even features the film’s stars, Jon Hamm and Charles Parnell, reprising their roles as Vice Admiral Beau “Cyclone” Simpson and RADM Solomon “Warlock” Bates, respectively. “ABC has tasked us with finding a host who is unflappable…and unslappable,” Parnell says at one point, to which the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host — referencing last year’s infamous Will Smith Oscars slap — replies, “That’s good, ’cause I can’t get slapped. I cry a lot.” Nine-time Oscars host Billy Crystal also makes an appearance. The 95th Academy Awards airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12…

National Hockey League games can get a little rough, but Disney is trying to make the sport more family-friendly. Variety reports that on March 14 at 7 p.m. ET, ESPN will make available a live telecast of that night’s Washington Capitals-New York Rangers game on the Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney+ — with a slight twist. The Disney version, titled NHL Big City Greens Classic, will be animated and feature characters from the popular cartoon series Big City Greens, skating alongside animated versions of the actual NHL players, with the action following that of the actual game — with the help of NHL technology that maps the movements of players and the game puck. The goal is to expand ESPN’s live sports coverage beyond its traditional audience to include kids and families as well. Disney is the parent company of ABC News…

