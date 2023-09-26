In Brief: Kevin Hart’s ‘Celebrity Squares’ game show picked up by VH1, and more

Kevin Hart‘s latest project, a modern take on the classic TV game show Hollywood Squares, has been picked up by VH1. Celebrity Squares, hosted by actor and comedian DC Young Fly, “will bring two contestants together to play Tic-Tac-Toe, banking cash, and prizes along the way. The player with the most money in their bank at the end of the game will move on to the bonus round for a chance to win a $10,000 cash prize,” per the cable channel. Celebrity guests include Babyface, Bobby Brown, Tiffany Haddish, Kirk Franklin, Bresha Webb, Luenell and Taye Diggs, among others. Celebrity Squares premieres Tuesday, October 17, on VH1…

The wrestling drama Heels, comedy Run the World, and dramedy Blindspotting, have been canceled at Starz, according to Variety. All three shows recently completed their second seasons. Additionally, The Venery of Samantha Bird — set to star Katherine Langford as a woman who visits her family in New England and rekindles a relationship with her childhood sweetheart, only to find it’s not the storybook romance it seemed to be on the surface — was scrapped before its first season even aired…

Veteran actor David McCallum, best known for his roles as Chief Medical Examiner Donald “Ducky” Mallardin in CBS’ NCIS and Illya Kuryakin in the 1960s NBC TV series The Man from U.N.C.L.E., died peacefully Monday morning of natural causes at New York Presbyterian Hospital, surrounded by family, according to Deadline. He had just turned 90 a week earlier. McCallum’s other TV credits include The Outer Limits, Law & Order and Sex and the City. He also voiced characters in the animated series The Replacements and Ben 10…

