In Brief: ‘Joker’ sequel gets a release date; ‘Days’ moving off NBC to Peacock, and more

Warner Bros. on Wednesday announced that Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to director Todd Phillips’ follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix as Batman’s titular foe, will hit movie theaters October 4, 2024, according to Variety. In contrast to the first film’s dark tone, the follow-up will be a musical, with Lady Gaga reportedly on board to play the Clown Prince of Crime’s co-conspirator, Harley Quinn. Joker earned more than $1 billion globally and earned Phoenix an Oscar…

NBC’s longest-running entertainment series, Days of Our Lives, will be moving to the network’s streaming arm, Peacock, starting September 12, the network announced on Tuesday. The daytime drama will be replaced by NBC News Daily, an hour-long show anchored by Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford. NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman Mark Lazarus in a statement on Wednesday said the move is reflective of NBC’s “broader strategy” to “strengthen engagement with viewers.” The shift, adds Lazarus “enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.” Days‘ upcoming 58th, will make it the second longest-running soap in American TV history, behind ABC’s General Hospital…

Variety reports that HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus will return for its second season in October. The upcoming installment will take place in Sicily, and once again, a Four Seasons Hotel will stand in for Mike White’s fictional luxury chain of White Lotus hotels, specifically the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in the exclusive Sicilian resort town of Taormina. Season two will star F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson, Aubrey Plaza and Michael Imperioli. Jennifer Coolidge will also return for season two…

The Flight Attendant‘s Zosia Mamet has been tapped for a role in Madame Web, alongside Dakota Johnson, who stars as the titular Marvel character, according to Deadline. Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced and Tahar Rahim also star in the film from S.J. Johnson, executive producer and lead director of Netflix’s acclaimed Marvel series, Jessica Jones…

Sunny Hostin has inked a multiyear, multi-million-dollar deal to continue as co-host on The View through 2028, according Variety. Hostin has been a co-host on the daytime panel show since 2016. Aside from co-hosting The View, Hostin will reportedly continue to appear in special projects for ABC, such as Soul of a Nation, and provide commentary on shows like 20/20, Good Morning America and Nightline…

